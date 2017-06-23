King King’s new single (She Don’t) Gimme No Lovin’ & UK Tour Dates

UK band King King is pleased to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single (She Don’t) Gimme No Lovin’

The single is taken from the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album “Exile & Grace” (the album is released by Manhaton Records on Friday 6th October).

The new single was mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Feeder and Therapy) and recorded at Superfly Studios.

The new album promises to deliver even more of a punch from King King, with killer songs performed with true passion by a fist tight line-up.

Drummer Wayne Proctor and bassist Lindsay Coulson provide a strong rhythm section which is enhanced by the dazzling fingers of Bob Fridzema on Hammond organ and keyboards.

Heading the fist-tight lineup is virtuoso frontman Alan Nimmo whose vocals and full-blooded guitar playing marking King King as one of the most exciting rock/blues bands ever – both live and on record.

October sees King King embark on their biggest UK Tour to date.

The band will play a series of high-profile concerts, including London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday 18th October, to support the release of their new single “(She Don’t) Gimme No Lovin’” taken from their forthcoming new studio album “Exile & Grace.”

King King are widely recognised as the UK’s hottest rock blues band, the band continue to push the envelope by performing unforgettable live shows with first class musicianship.

