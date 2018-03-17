JOHN FOGERTY & STEVE MILLER BAND To Headline BluesFest, London 2018

Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty, who as lead singer of multi-million-selling blues-rock outfit Creedence Clearwater Revival penned a string of hits including ‘Bad Moon Rising’, ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’, is the first headliner announced for this year’s BluesFest, which returns to The O2 in October.

Fogerty, performing his first headline show since 2008, will be joined on the bill by one of the top-selling acts of the 70s, Steve Miller Band, who this year celebrate 50 years since the release of debut album Children Of The Future.

Fogerty and Steve Miller Band will perform their own full sets in The O2 Arena on the opening night of the festival on Thursday, October 25th for what will be their only UK shows of the year.

BluesFest celebrated a record year in 2017 with shows from the likes of Steely Dan, Hall & Oates, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Doobie Brothers and Gov’t Mule contributing to ticket sales of over 40,000 across three nights.

This year’s festival will expand to run across four nights from Thursday, October 25th – Sunday 28th and will once

again utilise all areas of The O2 complex, including the 14,000-capacity Arena and Indigo at The O2.

Further artist announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

Leo Green, Director Of Live Events, Live Nation:

“Of course it goes without saying that John Fogerty and Steve Miller Band are two acts that have been on our wish list for some time and we’re delighted to have confirmed exclusive shows with them for this year’s BluesFest.

BluesFest 2017 was a resounding success and I’m incredibly pleased with the progress we’ve made over the last seven years.

Once again we’ll be at The O2 for BluesFest London and following the success of the inaugural BluesFest Dublin last year, I’ll be looking at increasing our international presence and expanding into a number of new territories whenever and wherever appropriate.”

Tickets start at £45 and are on general sale.

Tickets are available from BluesFest, London