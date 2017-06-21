JOE BONAMASSA performs Mountain Climbing on CONAN

One of the world’s greatest and hardest working guitar players of his time Joe Bonamassa was invited back to play on the Team Coco: Conan O’Brien show again this week (19th June) and he performed a track from his solo album Blues of Desperation.

Joe Bonamassa now in his 26th year as a professional musician, continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative and soulful body of work.

Bonamassa’s career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989 when he was only 12 years old.

Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter who has released 16 solo albums in the last 14 years, all on his own label, J&R Adventures.

Bonamassa’s Tour schedule consistently hovers at around 100 shows worldwide each year, and a heaping handful of markedly diverse side projects keep him thinking outside the box and flexing every musical muscle he’s got.

He founded and oversees the non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation to promote the heritage of the blues to the next generation, fund music scholarships, and supplement the loss of music education in public schools.

There’s a case to be made that Joe Bonamassa, like another star who shared the same initials, is the hardest working man in show business.

Joe Bonamassa has released more #1 Blues albums than anyone in history, sold over 3 million albums worldwide and tours globally playing over 200 days a year.

