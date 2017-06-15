JO HARMAN Performs Papa Was A Rolling Stone

Mark Ede of BiGiAM Promotions released this video on Facebook last week and it has already gathered a staggering, 62k views and over 400 shares!

Critically acclaimed, award-winning, British singer-songwriter Jo Harman performs the soul classic Pappa Was A Rolling Stone at the famous Ribs & Blues Festival in Raalte, Holland.

Jo’s band for the performance were Nat Martin – Guitar, Andy Tolman – Bass, Frank Montis – Keys and Martin Johnson – Drums.

'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' by Jo Harman as played, and broadcast (as a live mix), last Sunday in Netherlands featuring Nat Martin, Andy Tolman, Frank Montis and Martin Johnson. https://V2.lnk.to/PeopleWeBecome V2 Records NL propermusic.com Americana Music Association UK SummerTyne Americana Festival 2017 Glas-Denbury Music & Arts Festival Saddleback Blues Festival Jo Harman @ Ribs n Blues Festival in Raalte, Netherlands Jo Harman At The Cornerstone Arts Didcot Jo Harman At Winchester Discovery Centre Jo Harman At Acapela Studios Cardiff The Atkinson The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival plus lots more venues and festivals – far too many to mention in fact- confirmed for 2017 and 2018. UK Booking enquiries to Mike Hellier. BeNeLux booking enquiries to Bertus de Blaauw at MOJO. Other territiries to mark@bigiam.co.uk and I'll direct you! With Del Day, Eugenie Arrowsmith Pepper, Paul Foley, Sheri Sands Roderick Udo'Best female blues soul voice in UK' Daily Mirror'Her voice is a thing of beauty' Classic Rock Magazine'Lip bitingly beautiful songs' Country Magazine'An artist at the very top of her game, going deep emotionally, lyrically and musically. The album as a whole has all the hallmarks of a classic. Other reviewers have made comparisons of Jo Harman with Carole King and Joni Mitchell. That’s not hyperbole – there is something very special here.' No Depressionetc etc etc Posted by Mark Ede on Thursday, June 8, 2017

Soul. Blues. Gospel. Beatles-worthy pop. These are the core ingredients of Jo Harman’s latest release People We Become, which is a modern album rooted in the classic, timeless music of past generations.

Raised in south-west England, Harman found success on her own terms with her debut, Dirt On My Tongue. The album was released independently in 2013 and supported by a touring schedule that found Harman sharing the stage with icons like Patti Smith, Joan Baez and Sinead O’Connor.

Wildly successful for an independent record, Dirt On My Tongue was embraced with particular devotion by the blues community in the U.K., with Harman racking up more than a half-dozen nominations from the British Blues Awards.

Looking to expand her horizons beyond any single genre, though, she began teaming up with her longtime co-write, Mike Davies, to write new songs that took their cues from some of the classic artists — including Carole King, Cat Stevens and David Bowie — whose music had filled her childhood home.

She wasn’t looking to be a throwback artist; instead, she was narrowing her focus to the building blocks of ageless music, from powerful melodies to organic, natural-sounding arrangements.

Released worldwide on February 3, 2017, People We Become marks the biggest leap of Harman’s career. To make it, she headed overseas to Nashville, Tennessee, where she found a trusted collaborator in producer Fred Mollin.

The album features performances by award-winning players like Tom Bukovac, Greg Morrow, and Gordon Mote — as well as a guest appearance by the Doobie Brothers’ frontman, Michael McDonald, who lends his harmony vocals to the Seventies-worthy soul of “When We Were Young” — the most striking instrument is Harman’s voice.

It’s an instrument that’s been sharpened by her years on the road, and it’s never sounded better.

“I’ve learned how to express myself a bit better, and to convincingly put across the stories that I’m telling,” Harman says. “It’s a natural progression. My voice has matured, in the same way, that the songs have matured, and the production has matured. I’ve only ever tried to be me, and that’s what People We Become is. It’s me.”

Upcoming Tour Dates

The Atkinson, Southport – Friday – 16th June

Winchester Discovery Centre, Hampshire – Thursday 6th July

Glas-Denbury Festival, Devon – Friday 7th July

Saddleback Blues Festival, Devizes – Saturday 8th July

The Met, Bury – Saturday 15th July

Toulouse, France – Friday 21st July

Blue Balls Festival, Switzerland – Saturday 22nd July

SummerTyne Americana Festival, Gateshead – Sunday 23rd July

Uckfield Blues & Roots Festival, Civic Centre, Uckfield – Friday 28th July

More Tour Info at – Jo Harman