Issue 99 of Blues Matters Magazine is Out Now!

In this edition, we have former rock god Robert Plant sit down and talk about his new album Carry Fire and the importance of keeping his music rooted and real.

Supersonic Blues Machine’s Fabrizio Grossi, the band’s spokesperson, talks about the band and their reason to get this project together. He has some fascinating stories!

Jonny Lang catches up with writer Steve to discuss his new album Signs and also says that many of the songs reflect personal experiences.

Road Songs For Lovers is the title of the new record out by Chris Rea. Chris takes us through it track by track.

Interviews also include Janiva Magness, Scot Holt, Marcus Malone, Samantha Fish and Hamilton Loomis.

This editions features are on Banksy Banx Blues, The Life and Blues of Bobby G, Bankso Jazz Festival and Ray Dorset, The Meteoric Rise of Ten Years After, The New York – Robert Johnson Blues Connection and Phenomenal Blues Women.

Regular pages include our Blue Blood section about up and coming/new artists, Red Lick Top 20, RMR Blues Top 50, and the IBBA Blues Top 50. Album reviews, with over 80 different releases to browse through. And, our popular Showtime feature with festival and gig reviews from Carlisle Blues & Rock Festival, Saltburn Howzat Festival, Day of the Blues and Woodstock Rhythm & Blues Festival. Gig reviews are for Lucky Peterson, Chastity Brown, Funk and the Two Tone Baby, Ricky Cool and the In Crowd, Wille and the Bandits, Ten Years After and William Bell.

Check out some of this editions artists here –