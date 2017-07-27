Issue 97 of Blue Matters Magazine is out now!

Isle of Man born Davy Knowles is also featured and talks about his first band Back Door Slam, touring America and how he prefers to record live, straight after touring.

Devon Allman visits from the US and talks to our writer Pete after his show in May at the Boom Boom Club in Sutton, they discuss the tracks from his latest album, his influences and his Curtis Mayfield tattoo.

Interviews also include Doug MacLeod, Marcus King, Wilko Johnston, Eric Bibb, Jay Farrar, Pete Herzog and Thomas Wynn & The Believers.

Features include topics such as the 38th Blues Music Awards, on tour with Stevie Nimmo, the Little Acoustic Stage at the Atkinson Theatre, Radiating the 88’s Part 6, US Travels and Scandinavian Blues Part 3.

Regular pages include our Blue Blood section about up and coming/new artists, Red Lick Top 20, RMR Blues Top 50, and the IBBA Blues Top 50. Album reviews, with over 90 different releases to browse through. And, our popular Showtime feature with festival and gig reviews from artists such as Backwater Roll, Dan Patlansky, Ash Wilson, Eric Gales, Erja Lyttinen, Giles Robson, Gerry Jablonski, Joe Bonamassa, Laurence Jones, Logan’s Close, Mollie Marriott and The Jive Aces.

Check out the music from some of our featured artists here –