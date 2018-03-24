Current Issue

Issue 101 of Blues Matters Magazine is Out Now!

March 24, 2018

  • This edition has 12 stunning interviews for you to read featuring some of the finest UK & International blues artists.
  • And..for the 1st time (& his 1st of many) we feature 13 yr old guitar & internet sensation Toby Lee on the front cover.
  • Plus our Features include the final piece from the British Blues Invasion of Russia pt 4, Phenomenal Women in the Blues pt 4, and we cover the film Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars which was directed by the award-winning Lili Fini Zanuck
Cover artist Toby Lee has been described as sensational, skilful, outstanding, amazing, talented, etc… plus a Facebook video of him sitting in with Ronnie Baker Brooks at Blues Heaven in Denmark has now reached over 93 Million views!! If you’d like to know more then please check out the links below!

Previous articles about this editions artists include

Zoe Schwarz & Blue Commotion

Kris Barass The Devine & Dirty

Kris Barass, a young guy who has already lived the blues tells us about the Devine & The Dirty – the good & bad within us all

Interviews also include Band of Friends who are currently on a European Tour celebrating the life and music of Rory Gallagher

Bernard Allison is also on tour and out with Ruf’s Blues Caravan. But before that, he talked to us about how to Let It Go

Bernard Allison by Lisa Gray

Louisiana guitar slinger Lance Lopez likes to Tell The Truth or does he?

Lance Lopez by Alex Solca

Mitch Woods the best-dressed man and blues cruise piano star has an album out with Friends Along The Way

Mitch Woods

Zoe Schwarz is a lady with sass, class and panache and she tells us why The Blues And I Should Have A Party

Ronnie Earl releases another stunning blues album and he tells us why he’s The Luckiest Man

Laurence Jones wants to Take Me High – but can he?

Then we have Danny Bryant who has a new album out called Revelation, I wonder what he reveals? Biblical or personal, you will have to read the article to find out

Danny Bryant by Rob Blackham

Next up is the Queen of raunchy Blues Dana Gillespie, with a staggering 60 albums behind her, this multi-award-winning lady has toured the world and seen it all

Award-winning harmonica player and singer/songwriter Errol Linton and keys player Pete Zivkavik talk about their latest album Packing My Bags

So…please go and get your copy of our shiny new look magazine today because we are bursting with Blues news just for you! We are available in WH Smiths, Barnes & Noble, Andriod App, iPhone/iPad App and Digital download for all of your devices.

All of our links are listed above or you can click on the image below to order a single copy or subscribe to our bi-monthly magazine and have Blues Matters delivered to your door or place of work for your convenience.

