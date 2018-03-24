Issue 101 of Blues Matters Magazine is Out Now!

Kris Barass, a young guy who has already lived the blues tells us about the Devine & The Dirty – the good & bad within us all

Interviews also include Band of Friends who are currently on a European Tour celebrating the life and music of Rory Gallagher

Bernard Allison is also on tour and out with Ruf’s Blues Caravan. But before that, he talked to us about how to Let It Go

Louisiana guitar slinger Lance Lopez likes to Tell The Truth or does he?

Mitch Woods the best-dressed man and blues cruise piano star has an album out with Friends Along The Way

Zoe Schwarz is a lady with sass, class and panache and she tells us why The Blues And I Should Have A Party

Ronnie Earl releases another stunning blues album and he tells us why he’s The Luckiest Man

Laurence Jones wants to Take Me High – but can he?

Then we have Danny Bryant who has a new album out called Revelation, I wonder what he reveals? Biblical or personal, you will have to read the article to find out

Next up is the Queen of raunchy Blues Dana Gillespie, with a staggering 60 albums behind her, this multi-award-winning lady has toured the world and seen it all

Award-winning harmonica player and singer/songwriter Errol Linton and keys player Pete Zivkavik talk about their latest album Packing My Bags