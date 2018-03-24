Issue 101 of Blues Matters Magazine is Out Now!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR COPY NOW
- This edition has 12 stunning interviews for you to read featuring some of the finest UK & International blues artists.
- And..for the 1st time (& his 1st of many) we feature 13 yr old guitar & internet sensation Toby Lee on the front cover.
- Plus our Features include the final piece from the British Blues Invasion of Russia pt 4, Phenomenal Women in the Blues pt 4, and we cover the film Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars which was directed by the award-winning Lili Fini Zanuck
Cover artist Toby Lee has been described as sensational, skilful, outstanding, amazing, talented, etc… plus a Facebook video of him sitting in with Ronnie Baker Brooks at Blues Heaven in Denmark has now reached over 93 Million views!! If you’d like to know more then please check out the links below!
Previous articles about this editions artists include
Kris Barass, a young guy who has already lived the blues tells us about the Devine & The Dirty – the good & bad within us all
Interviews also include Band of Friends who are currently on a European Tour celebrating the life and music of Rory Gallagher
Bernard Allison is also on tour and out with Ruf’s Blues Caravan. But before that, he talked to us about how to Let It Go
Louisiana guitar slinger Lance Lopez likes to Tell The Truth or does he?
Mitch Woods the best-dressed man and blues cruise piano star has an album out with Friends Along The Way
Zoe Schwarz is a lady with sass, class and panache and she tells us why The Blues And I Should Have A Party
Ronnie Earl releases another stunning blues album and he tells us why he’s The Luckiest Man
Laurence Jones wants to Take Me High – but can he?
Then we have Danny Bryant who has a new album out called Revelation, I wonder what he reveals? Biblical or personal, you will have to read the article to find out
Next up is the Queen of raunchy Blues Dana Gillespie, with a staggering 60 albums behind her, this multi-award-winning lady has toured the world and seen it all
Award-winning harmonica player and singer/songwriter Errol Linton and keys player Pete Zivkavik talk about their latest album Packing My Bags
