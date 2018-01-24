Issue 100 of Blues Matters Magazine is Out Now!

Vancouver Bluesman Steve Kozak discusses his 30 years in the Blues, his preferred gear and the many festivals he’s been involved with over the years.

The talented Mike Zito drops by to share his story about becoming a popular blues music producer, recent works include Ruf Records artists such as Samantha Fish and Albert Castiglia.

Phenomenal Women by Dani Wilde features a piece called Tornadoes and Floods, her inspiration for the piece came after Hurricane Harvey. In Part 3 she talks about 3 women who have been musically inspired by natural disasters such as Mattie Delaney, Memphis Minnie and Luella Miller.

Other Features include Brian’s trip to NYC Pt.2 (SWE), Beyond Austin City Limits, British Blues Invasion To Russia Pt.3, Italian Blues, French Blues Pt.2, Producing The Blues, and Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa.

Interviews also include Buddy Whittington, Dave Feilds, Elles Bailey, Mick Kolassa and Zoot Money.





Regular pages include our Blue Blood section about up and coming/new artists, Red Lick Top 20, RMR Blues Top 50, and the IBBA Blues Top 50. Album reviews, with over 80 different releases to browse through.

Our popular Showtime feature has festival and gig reviews from New (Long Beach) Blues Festival (USA), Dark Season Blues (NO), Blues at Sea (SE) and North Wales Soul & Blues Festival (UK).

Gig Reviews feature Chris Rea, Erja Lyytinen, Kirk Fletcher, Grainne Duffy, John Mayall & Buddy Whittington, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Kirk Fletcher, Skinny Molly, Mike Vernon & The Big Combo and Walter Trout.

Check out some of this editions artists here –