The Hexmen King Bee

I was initially drawn to this album by the overall look of it, the tracks which are all solid blues-numbers known by most, and the expectation of a raucous, swirling heap of rip-roaring blues.

As a band, led by frontman George Wickstead, aka George Hexman. The Hexmen have been putting it about for many years, not to say decades now.

As a live outfit, they have worked with and provided support to many of the music’s old worthies, from Spencer Davis, Charlie Musselwhite, Wilko Johnson and Chicken Shack to that long-gone, venerable music peer, Lord Such.

As a result, they have a confidence and power that comes from many years of touring and working.

This confidence is quickly emphasised by the band’s covers here – all attacked with pure power – which includes takes on many old blues standards from Baby, Please Don’t Go, through Hoochie Coochie Man to Smokestack.

All of which makes this album appear initially demanding and interesting.

Sadly, for me at least, the overall package fails to hit the spot, being just too riotously loud at times.

A missed opportunity in some ways from a band that has a strong, purposeful live-sounding groove.

IAIN PATIENCE

