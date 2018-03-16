Hans Theessink & Brooks Williams UK Tour Dates & Video Premiere

HANS THEESSINK & BROOKS WILLIAMS hit the UK in May with their STEADY ROLLIN’ BLUES TOUR

Dallas, Texas is where Robert Johnson made roughly half of his iconic recordings. It’s also where Hans Theessink and Brooks Williams met for the first time.

Sharing a love for the old songs, Piedmont fingerpicking and bottleneck slide, the blues tradition is alive and well in the hands of these two ambassadors of country blues.

Performing together and on their own, this one-time collaboration, Steady Rollin’ Blues, is not to be missed.

With numerous recordings and a packed tour schedule, Hans and Brooks have been delighting audiences for countless years and are in great demand on the roots music circuit at festivals, clubs and concert halls. So get on your travellin’ shoes and join these two legends of roots music on the blues road.

Brooks Williams and Hans Theessink perform “Rock Me” (popularized by Sister Rosetta Tharpe) in Vienna, Austria.

Brooks hails from Statesboro, Georgia, the town made famous by country-blues legend Blind Willie McTell in his song Statesboro Blues.

He’s a mean finger-picker and a stunning slide guitarist and is ranked in the Top 100 Acoustic Guitarists. “He has a beautiful voice,” says AmericanaUK, “that you just melt into.” Williams is a “road dog” of the highest order, touring worldwide, and with 22 albums to his name, it’s no wonder friend and fellow guitar-wizard Martin Simpson calls Brooks Williams the “Real Thing!”.

Hans is probably Europe’s Number One blues export. After more than 7,500 concerts, 50 years ‘on the road’ and more than 30 albums, an instruction video, a songbook and a DVD to his name, he’s a roots and blues institution.

His sonorous baritone voice and unmistakable guitar work are instantly recognisable, rich and emotional. The US blues press calls him “an international blues treasure” and “one of the world’s pre-eminent pickers.” The legendary Bo Diddley called him “one helluva guitar player!”

Check out their May UK tour dates here…