Form UK Blues Awards

FORM UKBlues Awards
** VOTING IS A SIMPLE 2-STEP PROCESS! **
First of all, you need to fill out a short REGISTRATION FORM (this is a secure website, your details are safe)
Following this, your registration will be quickly verified and you will be taken to the list of FINALISTS where you simply pick your favourites in each category (vote in as many categories as you can)
** VOTING CLOSES ON 28TH February **
Please Cast Your VOTE – TODAY!
BLUES BAND OF THE YEAR
GERRY JABLONSKI & THE ELECTRIC BAND
YOUNG BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BLUES BASED FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
COLNE GREAT BRITISH R & B FESTIVAL
BLUES SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
LIFETIME CONTRIBUTION TO UK BLUES
INNOVATION IN THE BLUES IN THE UK
EALING CLUB COMMUNITY INTEREST COMPANY
REGIONAL BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR – ENGLAND
REGIONAL BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR – NORTHERN IRELAND
REGIONAL BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR – SCOTLAND
The FORM UKBlues Awards will be presented at an exclusive event being organised by the UKBlues Federation at the magnificent Southern Pavilion, Worthing Pier on Saturday 19th May 2018.
Remember Voting Closes at Midnight on 28th February!!