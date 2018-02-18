News

Form UK Blues Awards

February 18, 2018February 18, 2018
FORM UKBlues Awards

** VOTING IS A SIMPLE 2-STEP PROCESS! **

First of all, you need to fill out a short REGISTRATION FORM (this is a secure website, your details are safe)

Following this, your registration will be quickly verified and you will be taken to the list of FINALISTS where you simply pick your favourites in each category (vote in as many categories as you can)

** VOTING CLOSES ON 28TH February **

Please Cast Your VOTE – TODAY!

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

ALAN NIMMO

MARCUS BONFANTI

MARCUS MALONE

IAN SIEGAL

STEVIE NIMMO

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

ELLES BAILEY

KAZ HAWKINS

KYLA BROX

REBECCA DOWNES

ZOE SWARTZ

BLUES BAND OF THE YEAR

CATFISH

GERRY JABLONSKI & THE  ELECTRIC BAND

KING KING 

LAVENDORE ROGUE

RED BUTLER

ACOUSTIC BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR

BENJAMIN BASSFORD

DAVE ACARI 

DAVID FERRA

HALF DEAF CLATCH

IAN SIEGAL

YOUNG BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BENJAMIN BASSFORD

MARCUS PRAESTGAARD-STEVENS

MATTHEW LONG

TOBY LEE 

TOM C. WALKER

BLUES BASED FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

CARLISLE BLUES ROCK FESTIVAL

COLNE GREAT BRITISH R & B FESTIVAL

EALING BLUES FESTIVAL 

MARY PORT BLUES FESTIVAL

UPTON BLUES FESTIVAL

UK BLUES BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR

ASHWYN SMYTH

DAVE RAVEN

GARY GRAINGER

PAUL JONES

PAUL LONG

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BROKEN MAN – CATFISH

EXILE & GRACE – KING KING

GOD BLESS AMERICA – THE MIGHTY BOSSCATS

THIS IS THE LIFE I CHOOSE – ZOE SWARTZ BLUE COMMOTION

WILDFIRE – ELLES BAILEY

BLUES SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

ALAN NIMMO (KING KING)

ELLES BAILEY

HALF DEAF CLATCH

KAZ HAWKINS

RICHARD TOWNEND

BLUES CLUB/VENUE OF THE YEAR

BLUE FUNK AT POYNTON BRITISH LEGION

EDINBURGH BLUES CLUB

ST HARMONICA’S BLUES CLUB, LONDON

TUESDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB, LONDON

WORTHING PIER’S SOUTHERN PAVILLION

BLUES PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

JOHN WILSON

KAZ HAWKINS

PETE FEENSTRA

PETER GREEN

ZOOT MONEY

LIFETIME CONTRIBUTION TO UK BLUES

CHRIS BARBER

ERIC CLAPTON

JOHN McCOY

MONICA MADGWICK

PETE FEENSTRA

INNOVATION IN THE BLUES IN THE UK

EALING CLUB COMMUNITY INTEREST COMPANY

HALF DEAF CLATCH

LAVENDORE ROGUE

RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN

WILLE & THE BANDITS

REGIONAL BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR – ENGLAND

CATFISH

DAVE KELLY & PAUL JONES

ELLES BAILEY

KYLA BROX 

WILLE & THE BANDITS

REGIONAL BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR – NORTHERN IRELAND

JOHN WILSON

KAZ HAWKINS

RONNIE GREER

THE BONNEVILLES

THE HARDCHARGERS

REGIONAL BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR – SCOTLAND

BLACK CAT BONE

CHARLOTTE MARSHALL

DAVE ACARI

GERRY JABLONSKI

STEVIE NIMMO 

REGIONAL BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR – WALES

BELLA COLLINS

BIG JOE BONE

GLAS

LUKE DOHERTY

TORIAH FONTAINE

The FORM UKBlues Awards will be presented at an exclusive event being organised by the UKBlues Federation at the magnificent Southern Pavilion, Worthing Pier on Saturday 19th May 2018.

Remember Voting Closes at Midnight on 28th February!!

