FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY:

JOOLS HOLLAND TO HOST THE UK PREMIERE OF ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS AT BFI SOUTHBANK ON WEDNESDAY 10 JANUARY 2018.

GET TICKETS HERE – Clapton Tickets

Musician and broadcaster Jools Holland will host a rare in conversation event with Eric Clapton and Academy-Award winning director Lili Fini Zanuck ahead of the UK and Irish premiere of ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS on Wednesday 10th January 2018.

This special event will be broadcast LIVE via satellite from the BFI Southbank to over 250 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Wednesday 10th January 2018.

GET TICKETS HERE – Clapton Tickets

Praised as one of the year’s Top Documentaries by the National Board of Review, ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS is a moving, revealing and surprising film about one of the great artists of the modern era.

It will contextualise Eric’s role in broader, music and cultural history; in the annals of contemporary music over the last 50 years, no other artist has continually intersected with so many other great musicians across a broad stratum of musical genres ­numerous of whom have inspired and informed his body of work.

“CLAPTON IS GOD”. With these words graffitied across London, Eric Clapton became the ultimate guitar hero.

He is the only ever three-time-inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an 18-time Grammy Award winner, and widely renowned as one of the greatest performers of all time.

ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS is directed by Lili Fini Zanuck, director of Rush (1991) and the Oscar®-winning producer of Driving Miss Daisy and produced by multi-award winning producer John Battsek (Searching for Sugar Man, One Day in September, The Imposter) and is edited by BAFTA-winning editor Chris King (Amy, Senna).

ERIC CLAPTON: LIFE IN 12 BARS will be released in cinemas in UK and Ireland on 12th January 2018

CERT: 15 – RUNNING TIME: 134 mins

GET TICKETS HERE – Clapton Tickets

Check out the highlights from a press conference at Toronto Film Festival –

FOR SHOWTIMES AT PARTICIPATING CINEMAS CLICK HERE – CLAPTON SHOWTIMES