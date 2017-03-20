CURSE OF LONO set to release debut album Severed

Acclaimed new London five-piece Curse Of Lono will release their debut album ‘Severed’ on Submarine Cat Records on April 7th, with their album launch scheduled to take place on Thursday 20th April at London venue Water Rats.

A sumptuously cinematic record that combines harmony-laden Americana with driving, gothic alt-rock, Severed was produced at Gun Factory studio by Oli Bayston (Boxed In).

Curse Of Lono’s debut EP, released last October, forms the soundtrack to ‘Saturday Night’, a short film of interconnected music videos directed by Alex Walker.

The film recently won Best Music Video at the LA Independent Film Festival and the same category at the London Independent Film Awards, and has made the official selection International Music Video Underground in LA and at Feel The Reel International Film Festival in Glasgow.

Founded and fronted by Felix Bechtolsheimer, formerly the singer-guitarist in British roots pioneers Hey Negrita, Curse Of Lono formed in early 2015, though the songs on ‘Severed’ were written over a 14-year period.

They range from the perky, Paul Simon-ish new single ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ to the more lugubrious ‘He Takes My Place’, the almost jazzy ‘London Rain’ and the rootsy, rhythmic ‘Send For The Whiskey’.

The album belongs as much to the Americana tradition and old faithful’s such as Little Feat as it does to more modern, playful practitioners of the form such as Beck.

“Oli’s a very clever guy,” praises Felix. “He just gets it. He can make dance music or Americana – he played the piano parts on the last Willie Mason record. But I didn’t want an Americana producer with a set formula, I wanted a completely blank canvas.”

Lyrically, the songs cover themes including infidelity and sexual jealousy, the death of friends, and Felix’s personal struggle with heroin addiction.

“Although ‘Severed’ is a dark record in places, it is not an addiction record,” says Felix. “It’s about growing up enough to be able to share a drink with the ghosts of the past without letting them push you around.”

Listen to tracks from their Ep here –

Following their recent sold out gigs at The Islington and Servants Jazz Quarters, Curse Of Lono have announced their album launch with a headline show at Water Rats on Thursday, April 20th. Tickets are available here – Tickets

For more info – Curse of Lono website