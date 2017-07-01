CARLISLE BLUES & ROCK FESTIVAL 2017

Carlisle Blues and Rock Festival – 29th – 30th September 2017 – The Return!

The highly acclaimed Carlisle Blues Festival first began in 2007 and celebrated five incredibly exciting and successful years with a weekend event in November 2011 regarded by many as the best UK blues festival of the year.

2012 even surpassed that, lifting the event into the top three of its kind in the country.

Incredibly 2013 saw the festival leap to an even higher level and cemented it as one of the premier blues events in the UK. The 2013 festival was widely regarded as one of the country’s best ever blues events with the Royal Southern Brotherhood, Bernard Allison and Ian Siegal with The Mississippi Mudbloods headlining each of three monumental days.

The event was then sadly forced to endure a last minute change of location in 2014 when the venue of 6 years was suddenly forced to close its doors.

Organiser Nick Westgarth managed to secure suitable venues and alternative hotels for the audience and moved the festival. It was, as ever, a big success but unfortunately, the festival did not run throughout 2015 and 2016.

However, after a two-year hiatus, the festival is back by popular demand and Carlisle Blues/Rock Festival is born again and raring to go with its highly impressive collection of both UK and International acts.

Organiser Nick Westgarth explains, “This year is a NEW start with a NEW main venue and one thing that hasn’t changed is the quality of the line-up, this one is another stunner! The event will now be based at the Crown & Mitre Hotel, with its magnificent ballroom and is situated right in the centre of historic Carlisle, another good thing about the new festival location is that there is so much potential in the area for the event to grow in the future.”

Tickets are on sale from the festival website.

For those of you who’d like the complete experience, there are a limited number of package deals available with accommodation in the stylish Crown & Mitre Hotel please go to the festival website for more information.

The line-up for 2017 –

Friday 29th September 2017

Bernie Marsden Band

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room featuring Innes Sibun

Eddie Martin Band

Saturday 30th September 2017

The Boom Band

Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado

Kaz Hawkins Band

Del Bromham’s Blues Devils

Catfish

Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band

Redfish

There are a limited number of package deals available with accommodation in the stylish Crown & Mitre Hotel applications are available here – Package Deal Request Form (please note these are selling out quickly so grab yours while you still can)

Please go to www.carlislebluesfestival.com for more information on tickets, timings, talent etc.

Music & Links to artists websites

Bernie Marsden

The Boom Band ft. Marcus Bonfanti, Jon Amor, Matt Taylor, Mark Butcher + more

Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room

Kaz Hawkins Band

Del Bromham’s Blues Devils

Eddie Martin Band

Catfish

Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Band

Redfish

Contact Info for Nick Westgarth (email only)