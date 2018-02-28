UNDER THE BRIDGE To Host LADIES OF THE BLUES Event

*West London venue welcomes back spectacular blues night, starring Connie Lush, Kyla Brox and Erja Lyytinen*

Ladies Of The Blues return to Under The Bridge on Friday 23rd March with an exclusive, once only UK tour of three loved European blues stars; twice European blues vocalist of the year Connie Lush, Finnish Blues Awards’ Artist of the Year Erja Lyytinen and the most authentic blues singer of her generation Kyla Brox.

Connie Lush is regarded as one of the finest blues singers in the UK. As a five-time winner of Best UK Vocalist and twice European Blues Vocalist of the Year, she has performed at some of Europe’s most prestigious festivals, wowed audiences from Moscow to LA and toured the UK with the late, great BB King at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

And after twenty years of an award-winning career, entertaining audiences in thirty countries across the globe, Connie Lush has arrived at a new beginning. An enforced absence from the road turned into a period of re-evaluation, resulting in a new paragraph of her remarkable story.

Dubbed “The Finnish Slide Goddess” (The Blues Magazine), Erja Lyytinen has become a bona fide star in her homeland and a celebrated fixture on the international music scene. She has recorded nine studio albums in locations as diverse as Helsinki, Memphis and Clarksdale, Mississippi, earning numerous awards and honours along the way.

Lyytinen is equally at home in traditional and modern blues and has never been afraid to incorporate jazz, pop, and soul into her works and live performances.

Kyla Brox’s voice remains a stunning example of the soul singer’s art: lulling and charming before unleashing emotional catharsis and blurring the distinction between pleasure and pain like the traditional soul greats.

Whether fronting the mighty Kyla Brox Band or harnessing undiluted soul power in a duo with musical and life partner Danny Blomeley, Kyla Brox is, without doubt, the most authentic UK blues and soul singer of her generation. In an age of conveyer belt pop stars and emote-by-rote singers, this blues and soul talent is the real deal.

Under The Bridge is a uniquely stylish West London music venue, purpose-built with the highest attention to detail, featuring stunning state-of-the-art sound and lighting.