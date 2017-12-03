Blues Matters wins Best Publication in 2017

Winners of the 37th European Blues Awards 2017 were announced at Manchester Blues Festival on Sunday 26th November and again on Monday evening at the #BluesHour forum on Twitter.

We are delighted to say that Blues Matters Magazine are the WINNERS of BEST PUBLICATION 2017

A few words from our Editor-In-Cheif – Alan Pearce (Founder & Sole Owner)

“As Blues Matters! approaches it’s landmark 100th issue and pays respect to its beginnings we learn that we have just won the European Blues Awards as best Blues publication for 2017.

Our sincere thanks to those that saw fit to bestow the honour upon us this year, it is always good to know you are watching to see how we do.

It is another honour achieved by the dedicated efforts of all that are part of ‘team’ BM that we acknowledge this award and add it to our Blues Foundation Print Media award and the two Blues Hall of Fame (NY) Inductions.

My / our thanks to our loyal contributors, readers, clients, artists, distribution, subs management and print partners.”

Winners announced in all categories are…

Best Album – Blues Overdrive – Overdrive Live (DEN)

Best Festival – Upton Blues Festival (UK)

Best Female Vocalist – Beth Hart (USA)

Best Male Vocalist – Ian Siegal (UK)

Best Guitarist – Erja Lyytinen (FIN)

Best Radio Show – Paul Jones Radio 2 Blues Show (UK)

Best Publication – Blues Matters Magazine (UK)

Best Solo/Acoustic – Ryan McGarvey (USA)

Best Musician (Performance) – Anthony Gomes (CAN)

Best Band – Thorbjorn Risager and the Black Tornado (DEN)

Lifetime Contribution Award (Awarded by followers of #BluesHour) Walter Trout (USA)