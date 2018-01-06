Blues Matters! 100th Edition

Celebrating 100 Issues of blues news brought to you by Blues Matters!
Our featured cover artist for this centennial edition is the legendary Kim Simmonds who is the reason why Blues Matters! began, back in 1998.
Founder and Editor-In-Chief, Alan Pearce writes about this and his desire to print and publish a bi-monthly International Blues music magazine.
- On sale date – 26th January 2018
- Available in Print, Digital, App & Android
- All 100 issues available online
- 20 Years of Publishing
- Searchable digital archive
- Interviews with top artists
- The best album reviews
- Gig reviews and news
- Blues Hall of Fame inductee
- Keeping The Blues Alive award
- EBA publication award winner 2017
New and exciting content also includes...
Interviews include Mick Kolasa – Michissippi Mick
- Vice Chairman of the Blues Foundation
- Frontman of Taylor Made Blues Band
- Touring the UK in 2018
Blue Blood introduces Claude Hay from Australia
- award-winning blues artist from Sydney
- has supported top artists
- reached #9 on USA Billboard Charts
- #5 on Amazon’s Blues Albums of the Year