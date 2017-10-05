BLUES HEAVEN FESTIVAL 3rd & 4th November in Frederikshavn, Denmark

Friday 3rd & Saturday 4th November sees the famous Frederikshavn Blues Festival in Denmark become Blues Heaven Festival.

It’s a new name and a bigger venue for this increasingly popular and highly respected festival which is now in its 12th year.

The mighty Arena Nord will be the new home for Blues Heaven Festival and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Blues Heaven Festival will once again welcome world-class celebrity performers from the US and Europe.

Blues, rock, gospel and soul lovers, get ready for the 12th year of one of the world’s most respected and prestigious blues festivals, featuring a marvellous and rich music program.

Why not sit back and let the big sexy voice of Big Llou Johnson, the festival MC tell you what to expect –

There will be 2 stages – the Chicago Stage and the Mississippi Stage.

The 1st show begins at 7pm on Friday 3rd, with leading blues-soul singer and harmonica master John Nemeth and his band on the Chicago Stage.

Next up is recently rediscovered, Memphis born Wee Willie Walker, and at 76 years old this legendary soul singer still has plenty to offer, having just won 3 Awards for Best Comeback Artist, Best Blues Album and Best Soul Singer in 2016. With his smooth velvety voice, and 12 piece outfit complete with horns and backing singers, you’re guaranteed to experience a big sound from this soul-survivor.

Closing Friday night is the real deal blues guitar slinger and Chicago’s hottest act Ronnie Baker Brooks. Ronnie has collaborated with many of the biggest names on the scene today and has recently released his 1st album in 10 years, Times Have Changed. Read more about it here – Ronnie Baker Brooks article – Blues Matters.

Over on the Mississippi Stage, you’ll find young US super talent Marquise Knox who is accompanied by Florida singer Kat Riggins. This will be the duo’s debut visit to Denmark.

The final act on this stage is Zac Harmon who is also making his Scandinavian debut at Blues Heaven Festival. Harmon is an award-winning guitarist, organist, singer, and songwriter whose distinctive style combines the best of old-school soul-blues artists with modern lyrics and themes that bring the blues into a new century.

Opening the Chicago Stage on Saturday 4th at 4pm is high-energy, one of a kind Rick Estrin & The Nightcats. Wildly fun, musically fearless and bursting with bravado, Rick Estrin & The Nightcats have created one of the blues’ most instantly recognizable sounds and no-holds-barred styles. With his wily and unforgettable original songs and his hipster, street-smart vocals, no one on the blues scene writes or sings like Rick Estrin. More info here – Rick Estrin article – Blues Matters

Then it’s the James Hunter six from England. James Hunter has often been referred to as one of Britain’s best white soul singers, and he has faithfully clung to the blues/soul idiom all through, with elements of rhythm & blues and rock’n’roll.

Sugar Ray & The Bluetones take to the stage next to deliver their special blend of blues. Their music says it all –

Texas-born Sugaray Rayford Band is up next and when he belts out a song, you not only hear it but you feel it too. He is an energetic frontman with a big and soulful voice. Sugaray will be performing with his big band complete with horn section.

Eric Gales finishes the night off on the Chicago Stage. As both an African-American left-handed guitarist of extraordinary ability and an expressive vocalist, it is natural for people to compare Eric to Hendrix but Eric has developed his own unique hybrid blues/rock sound that also draws upon influences as diverse as Albert King and Eric Johnson.

Also appearing on Saturday night, over on the Mississippi Stage, you will find Thorbjørn Risager, Dana Oxford, Pascal Geiser and Kilborn Alley.

Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado are the only Danish band on the festival bill, bringing their own lively blend of soulful blues to the stage.

Doña Oxford is a soulful and passionate singer, songwriter and keyboardist and is known for her high energy, funky, groovy, gritty, and raucous sound that will get the crowd on their feet and dancing.

Swiss Blues Challenge winner in 2016 and 3rd place winner in the European Blues Challenge, Pascal Geiser will also perform at the festival this year.

Kilborn Alley Blues Band is sure to end the festival on a real high on Saturday evening and will feature guitarist Mike Ledbetter. Kilborn Alley Blues Band plays with a distinctive West Side Chicago blues style and are well known for their tight, kick-ass shows. Singer Andrew Duncanson has the ability to take listeners down to the dark end of the street while tearing their hearts out along the way. This is a band that you will not want to miss!

Additional Events –

**Special Guest** just confirmed!

The world’s youngest guitar phenomenon Toby Lee will also be appearing at Blues Heaven Festival.

Toby Lee is just 12 years old and has already gathered a whopping 100,000 followers on Social Media and has had over 61M views on YouTube.

Young Toby Lee became known for his get well video that he sent to an ailing B.B.King which has already seen 50M views and counting.

Toby Lee will join several of the festivals top artists at “Talkin’ Blues” – Where Stars Meet – to enjoy an American Brunch event on Saturday 4th November at Restaurant Panorama, in Hotel Jutlandia.

This will be a very interesting encounter as Toby Lee will sit in with legends such as Wee Willie Walker, Rick Estrin and famous Scandinavian guitarist Kid Andersen from the Nightcats.

Toby Lee is destined for greater things and if you catch him here at Blues Heaven then you can say, you saw him here first!

At Blues Heaven, they like to offer festival guests something extra, something a bit more special, and at this year’s festival, organiser Peter Astrup is pleased to introduce his latest addition to the festival program with “Talkin Blues” – Where Stars Meet.

Normally you only get to see stars up on the stage and under the spotlight but at Blues Heaven, you can join them for an American Brunch on Saturday morning.

Peter Astrup says this will be Blues Talk at the highest level and he looks forward to seeing the dynamics that arise between the carefully selected guests.

All of this will, of course, be hosted by Big Llou Johnson who has been described by Blues Heaven Festival as “The Sexiest Voice In The Blues”

Big Llou is in demand all over the place, he is an award-winning artist, he has the most recognised radio voice in the Blues and companies such as McDonald’s, Mercedez Benz, Warner Bros and Playstation all want Big Llou’s deep sexy voice on their advertisements.

Blues Heaven’s Offical Juke Joint is Freddy’s Bar and on Thursday evening from 8 pm, you can go along and enjoy the pre-festival warm-up gig with the Sugaray Rayford Band.

Then on Friday afternoon at 1 pm, there is Dona Oxford.

Friday evening sees the start of the Jam Sessions where we will all be in the company of the Kilborn Alley Blues Band + friends, an event not to be missed!

Then the big finale party will take place in Freddy’s Bar from 12 pm with the Blues Jam, again, hosted by Kilborn Alley Blues Band.

Toby Lee will be joining the Kilborn Alley Blues Band and Mike Ledbetter on Saturday evening between 12 – 2 am for a party to remember.

Festival organizer Peter Astrup from blues.dk recently said: “As we have committed to for the past 11 years, so once again in the 1st weekend of November we present a carefully selected line-up of artists, matching legends such as Peter Green, Johnny Winter, Gary Moore and Dr. John and many more who have given the audience so many fine and memorable experiences in previous years. It’s easy to promise a lot with words, but BLUES HEAVEN has made an authentic presentation video.

It proves every word – see it for yourself! It’s gonna be an amazing discovery of new exciting swinging blues, soul, boogie-woogie and rock music and even the most discerning music lovers must surrender”.

For information on –

Festival Tickets

Additional Festival Events

Jam Sessions

VIP Packages

Accommodation

Transportation Links

Contact Info

Please go to Blues Heaven Festival

The Festival welcomes music lovers from Denmark and many other countries and promises to continue the evolution of what has, now in its 12th year, become one of the most respected and prestigious blues and soul festivals in Europe.