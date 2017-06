Beth Hart will hit the road again in September, in support of her latest release, Fire On The Floor. The tour will begin on September 12th, in Tucson, AZ, and includes a few shows with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Eric Gales.

Sept 12th – Rialto Theatre, Tuscon AZ

Sept 13th – The Van Buren, Pheonix AZ

Sept 16th – Boulder Theatre, Boulder CO

Sept 18th – Uptown Theatre, Kansas City MO *

Sept 19th – Hoyt Sherman Theatre, Des Moines IA *

Sept 21st – Rococo Theatre, Lincoln NE

Sept 23rd – Barrymore Theatre, Madison WI

Sept 26th – Michigan Theatre, Ann Arbor MI **

Sept 27th – Goodyear Theatre at East End, Akron OH **

Sept 30th – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati OH **

Oct 1st – Egyptian Room, Indianapolis IN **

* with Kenny Wayne Shepherd

** with Eric Gale

For more info and current European dates, please go to – Beth Hart