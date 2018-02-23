ANDY GUNN ~ Too Many Guitars To Give Up Now ~ England Tour Schedule Included

Recently heralded as ‘a great lost Scottish talent and one of our finest ever blues players’. When Rob Ellen wrote ‘Andy Gunn is the blues’, he was referring to the deep personal tragedies that have affected Andy’s life and health.

Born with Haemophilia, as a child, Andy was one of the patients affected by blood products contaminated with HIV and Hepatitis C in 1980.

For many years, Andy campaigned to bring justice for his fellow victims of the contaminated blood scandal. These protests eventually helped to bring ex gratia payments to others who were affected by the tragedy.

These infections played a large part in him falling into the world of alcoholism and addiction as a teenager, he has now been in recovery for many years and tries his best to give back to others suffering from depression and addiction in the community.

“Too Many Guitars to Give Up Now” hasn’t been the easiest album for Gunn to make as he suffers from Peripheral Neuropathy (numbness) in his hands due to his ongoing ill health. This meant Andy had to fight on to produce this remarkable record.

Inspired by a conversation about owning an embarrassing number of guitars, when asked “how many do you have?” all Andy could say was “put it this way, I’ve got too many guitars to give up now!” and so the album was born.

The album was recorded live at Caribou Recording, Edinburgh over 2 days, using an analogue system for a warm classic blues sound, and features some of the best musicians Scotland has to offer!

Musicians involved were – Andy Gunn – Vocals, Mike Kearney – Keys, Spider MacKenzie – Harp, Liz Jones – Backing Vocals, Al James – Bass and Jim Walker – Drums.

Andy can articulate the blues like no other, his optimism and style comes across on this record and transcends words live.

Seeing him perform is an electrifying, uplifting and unforgettable experience.

Going from strength to strength, and playing gigs throughout the UK ~ Andy will be touring to support the release of this record alongside some of Scotland’s finest musicians, please see his UK tour dates below.

“This is a very original and soulful release hitting all the right notes and will hopefully get the acclaim it deserves.” Blues Matters

The English leg of the tour kicks off on the 8th March in Newcastle, please check out the dates below.

UK Tour Schedule

23rd February ~ Eden Court, Inverness ~ 8pm ~ Tickets £13

24th February ~ MacPhail Centre, Ullapool ~ 7pm ~ Tickets £7

March

8th ~ Cluny, Newcastle ~ Tickets £8

9th ~ The Whisky Jar, Manchester ~ Tickets £8

10th ~ The Magnet, Liverpool ~ Tickets £8

11th ~ Half Moon, Putney London ~ Tickets £8 (£10 on the door)

17th ~ Smokestack, Leeds ~ Tickets £6

18th ~ The Maze, Nottingham ~ Tickets £6

For More Info – Andy Gunn

Andy is signed to Duesenberg Guitars

Check out sample tracks from this album here –