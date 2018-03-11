8th European Blues Challenge 2018 in Hell

The 8th European Blues Challenge will be held on the 15th -17th March in the 5* Scandic Hell Hotel in Hell, Norway (near the town of Stjørdal), next to the Trondheim International airport.

Attractions will include: 21 bands from all over Europe; a showcase of the Norwegian blues scene; the “Blues Behind the Scenes Awards” (presented to those who work to keep the European blues scene alive), the “Blues Market” (where blues professionals and lovers come to present & exchange ideas), plus art exhibitions.

The European Blues Challenge (EBC) is a contest produced by the European Blues Union for bands from 21 countries that are members of the EBU.

Held annually since 2011, each year EBC attracts more & more musicians and fans from all around the world, creating a friendly platform for aspiring European blues bands to present themselves in front of a broad, international audience.

The winners of the contest are awarded by being booked to perform at Europe’s most prestigious festivals like Swing Wespelaar and Blues Peer (Belgium), Blues Heaven (Denmark), Blues in Hell and Notodden (Norway), Hondarribia Blues Festival, (Spain), and Sierre and Lucerne (Switzerland).

For Tickets for this year’s event please click here – Tickets

To follow the event on Facebook please click here – Facebook