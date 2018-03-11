8th European Blues Challenge 2018 in Hell

The 8th European Blues Challenge will be held on the 15th -17th March in the 5* Scandic Hell Hotel in Hell, Norway (near the town of Stjørdal), next to the Trondheim International airport.
Attractions will include: 21 bands from all over Europe; a showcase of the Norwegian blues scene; the “Blues Behind the Scenes Awards” (presented to those who work to keep the European blues scene alive), the “Blues Market” (where blues professionals and lovers come to present & exchange ideas), plus art exhibitions.
The European Blues Challenge (EBC) is a contest produced by the European Blues Union for bands from 21 countries that are members of the EBU.
Held annually since 2011, each year EBC attracts more & more musicians and fans from all around the world, creating a friendly platform for aspiring European blues bands to present themselves in front of a broad, international audience.
The winners of the contest are awarded by being booked to perform at Europe’s most prestigious festivals like Swing Wespelaar and Blues Peer (Belgium), Blues Heaven (Denmark), Blues in Hell and Notodden (Norway), Hondarribia Blues Festival, (Spain), and Sierre and Lucerne (Switzerland).
For ALL the INFORMATION about EBC (including music links) please click here – EBC WEBSITE
Our very own UK offering is the very fabulous
What’s the meaning of LaVendore Rogue? The answer is simple…no one knows. However, this bunch of Rogues has made a name and general nuisance of themselves since 2013 during which time, audiences have grown to love (or hate) their raucous blend of Blues inspired Rock ‘n Roll.
Consisting of JoJo Burgess on vocals, Joel Fisk on guitar and Stephen “Cupsey” Cutmore on drums; who’ve played together for over 10 years. The band is complemented by Warren Lynn on Hammond Organ and James Payze on bass.
Following their debut EP, “What’s The Meaning Of LaVendore Rogue?”, 2015’s full-length studio album “Light Up With” was released, and the band are currently touring their 2017 release; the raw live album “A Night in The North”. Whatever happens next, watch out and expect attitude, swagger and downright depravity wherever these Rogues go!